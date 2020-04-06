Rupee Price Reaches $0.0028 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Rupee has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $106,248.09 and approximately $42.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,349,700 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.