Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $77,911.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.04688498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037537 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

