Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAAY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. 752,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,849. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.