Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0079 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $152,809.20 and $156.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.02326034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.03491502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00620657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00800336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00076915 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00507118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,362,573 coins and its circulating supply is 19,245,260 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

