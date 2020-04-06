S & U’s (SUS) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

S & U (LON:SUS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded S & U to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

LON SUS opened at GBX 1,549.88 ($20.39) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,011.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,087.31. S & U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 39.24 and a quick ratio of 39.24.

In related news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of S & U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

