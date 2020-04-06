Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2582 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. 21,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,918. The company has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 857.48%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

