Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 293.25 ($3.86).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 273 ($3.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

SBRE traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 271.50 ($3.57). 150,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.61. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.64 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $678.75 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

