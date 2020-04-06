SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-HOLLAND presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.72).

Shares of ETR:SFQ traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €4.00 ($4.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €4.94 and a 200-day moving average of €6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of €11.68 ($13.58).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

