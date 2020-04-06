SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.93 ($9.22).

SFQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €3.61 ($4.20) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of €11.68 ($13.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.