Safe Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $66,517.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004812 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003846 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

