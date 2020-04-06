SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00018163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $113,329.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00327319 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00420635 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006585 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,448,307 coins and its circulating supply is 1,192,668 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

