SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $479,089.88 and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00986689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00031029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00172354 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007100 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000391 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00064665 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

