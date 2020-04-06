Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $118.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000687 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00075277 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003452 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

