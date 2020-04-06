Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €66.00 by Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.91 ($132.45).

Safran stock opened at €65.86 ($76.58) on Monday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €134.36.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

