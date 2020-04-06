Sai Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Sai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sai

DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

