Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Buys $11,774.97 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson acquired 14,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $11,774.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 292,495 shares in the company, valued at $236,920.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SALM remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. 82,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,115. Salem Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

