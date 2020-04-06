salesforce.com (CRM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) recently:

4/1/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $217.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – salesforce.com was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $222.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – salesforce.com was given a new $178.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/20/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/17/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

2/28/2020 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $191.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/21/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/20/2020 – salesforce.com had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $192.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CRM stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 671.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,328,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total value of $643,639.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,089,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,047,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 401,930 shares valued at $68,435,887. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

