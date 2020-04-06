salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $15,999.55 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $15,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $22,015.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $13.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.55. 12,291,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,621. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.79, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

