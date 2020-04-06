salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,119. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 401,930 shares worth $68,435,887. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.