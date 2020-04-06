SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $4.95 million and $14,377.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kyber Network, Liqui, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Binance, ABCC, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.