SaluS One Day Volume Tops $5,015.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00064509 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $5,015.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00032605 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.27 or 1.02066020 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

