Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.93 ($18.52).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €11.00 ($12.79) on Monday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a fifty-two week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $547.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.