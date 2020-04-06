Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €13.50 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.88 ($18.47).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded up €0.57 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, hitting €9.26 ($10.77). 6,265,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.37.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.