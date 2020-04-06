Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to Outperform

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NOV opened at $9.85 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

