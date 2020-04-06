SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.64 ($151.90).

SAP stock opened at €100.90 ($117.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a fifty-two week high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

