SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Credit Suisse Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on SAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.55 ($150.63).

SAP stock traded up €4.05 ($4.71) during trading on Monday, reaching €101.40 ($117.91). The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion and a PE ratio of 36.47.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

