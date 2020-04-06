SBA Communications (SBAC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $276.00 to $273.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $255.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $292.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/19/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $270.00 to $338.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $273.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.47 and a 200-day moving average of $250.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.63 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

