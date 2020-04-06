Scala Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 118.6% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $300,473.98 and approximately $38.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.02635642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00206126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

