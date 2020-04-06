Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.90 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.90. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

SLB stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

