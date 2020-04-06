Schlumberger’s (SLB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. 11,386,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,413,956. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.