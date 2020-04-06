Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.83 ($103.29).

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €80.02 ($93.05) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.85.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

