Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $54.52. 44,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,158. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.