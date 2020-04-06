Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $42.00. 43,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,987. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.