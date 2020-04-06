Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 86,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,987. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

