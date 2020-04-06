Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $39.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

