Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Decreased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,685 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

