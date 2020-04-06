Science Applications International Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

