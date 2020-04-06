Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Science Applications International worth $60,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 828,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $71.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

