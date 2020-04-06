Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM) Insider Angus Tulloch Buys 83,334 Shares

Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM) insider Angus Tulloch bought 83,334 shares of Scotgems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £45,833.70 ($60,291.63).

Angus Tulloch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Angus Tulloch bought 250,000 shares of Scotgems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £152,500 ($200,605.10).

SGEM traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,713. Scotgems PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.69 ($1.27). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.74.

Scotgems Company Profile

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

