Scott Ulm Acquires 10,000 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,805. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

