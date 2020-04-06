Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

SMG stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,293. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

