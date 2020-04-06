Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $37.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 142,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,456. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $493.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,262,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

