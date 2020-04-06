Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,292 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 81,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,216,166. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

