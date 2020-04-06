Seaport Global Securities Comments on Stepan’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CL King began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $90.06 on Monday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Stepan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $50,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

