Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennox International from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.58.

NYSE:LII opened at $170.96 on Monday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

