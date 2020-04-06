Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Trust Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

STB opened at GBX 960 ($12.63) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 680 ($8.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,198.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,389.48.

In other news, insider Paul Anthony Lynam sold 103,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39), for a total value of £1,607,040 ($2,113,970.01).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

