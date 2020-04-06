Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Piper Sandler

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 21,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.86 million, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

