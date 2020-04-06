Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SEM. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

