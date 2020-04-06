Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Select Medical worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

