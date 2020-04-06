Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.44. 17,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.